The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives $740.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $740.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.17) to GBX 890 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,097. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

