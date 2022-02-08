TheStreet Downgrades Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the second quarter worth $310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the second quarter worth $653,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.