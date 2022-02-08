TheStreet Lowers Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to D+

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Iteris by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Iteris by 10.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

