Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of THRY stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. Thryv has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 264,520 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Thryv in the second quarter worth $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 5,831.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.