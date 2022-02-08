Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,967 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.