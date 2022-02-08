Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

INTU opened at $545.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $599.90 and a 200 day moving average of $582.81. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

