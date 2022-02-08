Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,665 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

