Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $21,126,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

