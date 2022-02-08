Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $509,712.66 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
