Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $509,712.66 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

