Traders Buy Large Volume of Healthcare Services Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,750 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the average volume of 143 put options.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,532,000.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 70,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,060. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.28.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

