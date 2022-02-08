TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.47. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 701,755 shares trading hands.

TGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.94) to GBX 375 ($5.07) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $246.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

