Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,904. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.