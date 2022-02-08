Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,442 ($19.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,537.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,618.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

