Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,442 ($19.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,537.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,618.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.