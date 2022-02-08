Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.