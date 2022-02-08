Trexquant Investment LP Has $551,000 Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in frontdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in frontdoor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,020 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

