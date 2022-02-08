Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $575,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,331,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

