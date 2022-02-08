Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

