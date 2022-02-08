Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In related news, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

