Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,849 shares of company stock worth $34,295,579 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 10.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

