Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,050 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 over the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.