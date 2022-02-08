Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NYSE GTS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $856.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 115,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 86,684 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

