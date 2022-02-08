TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSC. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $16,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

