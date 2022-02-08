Trisura Group (TSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSU opened at C$44.38 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$24.04 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.