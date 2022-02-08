trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 657,602 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research firms have commented on TRVG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The firm has a market cap of $819.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

