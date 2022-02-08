Truist Financial Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $73.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. 66,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in onsemi by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

