Truist Financial Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

NYSE COP opened at $92.94 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

