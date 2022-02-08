Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,435 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

