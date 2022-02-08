TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,296 shares of company stock valued at $172,676. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.