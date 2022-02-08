TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price target on TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

LON TUI opened at GBX 247.68 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.24. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

