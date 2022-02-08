Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Stone House Capital Management LLC

Stone House Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 8.0% of Stone House Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stone House Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Twitter by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Twitter by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 722,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,634,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

