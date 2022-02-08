Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 1.2% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $99.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

