Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TSN opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

