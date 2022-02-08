Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.65. 31,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

