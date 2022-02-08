U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,839,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,837,000 after acquiring an additional 96,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

