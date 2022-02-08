U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $11.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.