UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 1,320,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,111. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get UDR alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.46.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.