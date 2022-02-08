Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,743.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,743.75 ($37.10).

ULE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($29.75) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,940 ($39.76) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,850 ($25.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,420 ($46.25). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

