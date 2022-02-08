United Fire Group (UFCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UFCS opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

