United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

