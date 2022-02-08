United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $10,931,060 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

