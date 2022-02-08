Universal Logistics (ULH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ULH stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.95.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
