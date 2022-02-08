Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Upland Software worth $61,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Upland Software by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Upland Software stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.