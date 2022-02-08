US Bancorp DE Sells 708 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $151.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.64.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

