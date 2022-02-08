US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

