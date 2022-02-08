V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

