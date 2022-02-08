Vai (VAI) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.69 million and $71,888.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.61 or 0.07047889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.44 or 0.99971588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.