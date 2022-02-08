Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 1,339,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.92. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

