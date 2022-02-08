Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

