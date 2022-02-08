Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.
In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Valvoline
Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.
Shares of VVV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 1,339,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.