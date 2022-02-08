Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55-3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.070-$2.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

