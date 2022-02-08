VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 338,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,198,465 shares.The stock last traded at $24.49 and had previously closed at $23.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSX. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after buying an additional 2,754,594 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

