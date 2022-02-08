VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 338,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,198,465 shares.The stock last traded at $24.49 and had previously closed at $23.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSX. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after buying an additional 2,754,594 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

